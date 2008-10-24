There are concepts that could, and probably will happen. And then there are those that just make us smile. The Drip with Song falls definitely into the latter category. Essentially a portable CD player and speakers squeezed into a saucer, the best part is that you can "dock" your cup and twist it to control the volume. (Though be careful not to spill.) I know I'm a macho guy and everything, but I'm not afraid to say it: How cute!! [Yanko Design]
Saucer CD Player With Dockable Cup, It Could Happen!
