Saucer CD Player With Dockable Cup, It Could Happen!

There are concepts that could, and probably will happen. And then there are those that just make us smile. The Drip with Song falls definitely into the latter category. Essentially a portable CD player and speakers squeezed into a saucer, the best part is that you can "dock" your cup and twist it to control the volume. (Though be careful not to spill.) I know I'm a macho guy and everything, but I'm not afraid to say it: How cute!! [Yanko Design]