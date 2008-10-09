Sarah Palin Email Hacker Faces 5 Year Prison Term

If prosecutors have their way, David Kernell, the 20 year old son of a Tennessee state representative and prime suspect in the Sarah Palin email hack will make an inmate looking for a young, supple jailhouse bride very happy. He was indicted today by a federal grand jury in Knoxville, Tenn for illegally accessing the account and faces up to 5 years in prison, a $US250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release. A trial date has not been set, but it is safe to say that things don't look good. [USDOJ via Crunchgear]