Sanyo ALBO Digital Picture Frame is Handsome, Like George Jetson

Sanyo knows that some of us are still upset that the futuristic fictional universe of The Jetsons doesn't look like it'll come to pass, so they've thrown us a bone: a Wi-Fi digital picture frame that looks like it came straight out of Jane Jetson's foyer. The innards are pretty unexciting , with Windows CE and 256MB of onboard memory to complement a fairly standard set of picture frame capabilities, including a wide range of storage support, Picasa downloads and limited audio playback. The frame more than makes up for being a technological bore by looking completely amazing, in a retro-futurist kind of way.

It looks like it'll be Japan only for now, but expect about a $US400 price tag if it ever makes its way over here. I'm not even sure Mr. Spacely could drop that much on a picture frame, though. [Sanyo via Akihabara]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

