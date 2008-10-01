Samsung's Series 9 LED TV Launches In Australia

Samsung have decided to deliver the good old one-two combo on Australian consumers by following up their "first networked TV" jab with a "first LED TV" right hook. The Samsung Series 9 LCD uses LED backlighting to bring a clear, vibrant picture to your TV screen. It also uses less energy than traditional LCDs.

The tech, as we've seen before, intelligently turns off LEDs that aren't needed, like in dark scenes, by analysing the input signal. Because it switches lights off, it not only saves power, but dramatically increases the dynamic contrast ratio.

On top of the new backlighting tech, the Series 9 brings the new networking features seen in the Series 7 and Series 8 TVs, and be available in both 46 and 55-inch sizes for $5,499 and $6,999 respectively.

That might sound pricey now, but it won't be long before we see LED backlighting become the norm, and prices will drop accordingly.

For the full press release, see below: