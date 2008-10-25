Samsung Weathers Crummy Economy, Sells 52 Million Phones Last Quarter

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony's hurting, Apple's soaring, and Samsung is doing fine, even as it definitely shows stress from the economy. Aggressive pricing and marketing are leading it to spend more to make more, driving overall profit down 44 percent from a year ago to $US850 million.

Its handset division led sales for the whole company, selling almost 52 million phones, and pulling in roughly a third of its $US13.4 billion revenue. Interestingly, they're using the Nokia strategy, with big pushes at the high- and low-end of the mobile market. If Samsung's any indicator of the rest of the electronics industry—it's probably a better one than Sony—times are tough, but the storm is weatherable. [RCR]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

