Samsung Weathers Crummy Economy, Sells 52 Million Phones Last Quarter

Sony's hurting, Apple's soaring, and Samsung is doing fine, even as it definitely shows stress from the economy. Aggressive pricing and marketing are leading it to spend more to make more, driving overall profit down 44 percent from a year ago to $US850 million.

Its handset division led sales for the whole company, selling almost 52 million phones, and pulling in roughly a third of its $US13.4 billion revenue. Interestingly, they're using the Nokia strategy, with big pushes at the high- and low-end of the mobile market. If Samsung's any indicator of the rest of the electronics industry—it's probably a better one than Sony—times are tough, but the storm is weatherable. [RCR]