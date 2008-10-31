Samsung Shows Off Giant 40-inch OLED HDTV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Way back in 2005, Samsung technically showed off a 40-inch OLED screen. We didn't want to be rude and say anything at the time, but it wasn't sporting HD resolution and the contrast ratio was a measly 5,000:1. Now Samsung is showing off their new 40-inch OLED (that's a mere 8.9mm thick), and needless to say, its specs are more than a little worth our attention.

The prototype runs at a full 1080p resolution and features an overkill contrast of 1,000,000:1. (Most scientists will tell you that the eye cannot distinguish such contrast, but marketers will disagree.)

Its colour gamut is 107% of the NTSC standard and it features a luminance of 200cd/m2 (peaking at 600cd/m2).

Unfortunately, Samsung is quick to explain that their main assembly lines are not equipped to produce OLED screens beyond 31 inches (earlier roadmaps slated 40 inchers for 2010). Nevertheless, our home theatre system is suddenly feeling extremely inadequate. [NYT and Tech-On]

