Samsung Releases Australia's First Networked TVs

So you went out and bought Samsung's solid performing, stylish Series 6 LCD TV recently? Well, you can officially start kicking yourself... now. Sammy has officially launched its Series 7, Series 8 and Series 9 TVs in Australia (more on the Series 9 to come), and what makes the first two stand out from the crowd is that they feature an ethernet port for direct access to web content on your TV.

The Series 7 LCDs, which we first saw back at CES in January, is available in 40, 16 and 52-inch screen sizes, and incorporates a superior speaker with separate sub to the Series 6 range. The Series 8 range comes in 46 and 52 inch sizes only, and has pretty much all the same features as the Series 7, except runs at less than two inches thick.

But it's the networking features that help these sets stand out from the crowd. You can connect to the web wither directly via ethernet cable or via Samsung's USB wireless network adapter. Once online, you can access their InfoLink service, which runs RSS feeds of the latest news, weather and stock information over whatever you're watching on TV. Both sets are also DLNA enabled, so you can access all that content on your PC or PS3 directly from the TV.

On top of that, they both have Samsung's Wiselink Pro for accessing content from a USB stick. And inside, there's a collection of content, including recipes, exercises, games for kids and works of art that you can showcase on the TV. You can update this content via Samsung's website.

The only downside on this whole situation is that at the moment, there's no way to customise the content you want, so you can't set it up to get Giz's RSS feeds directly on your new LCD TV. Hopefully Samsung will introduce it in the near future...

The Series 7 will cost $3,999, $4,699 and $5,999 for 40, 46 and 52 inch sizes respectively, while the Series 8, with its thinner body, comes in at $4,999 and $6,299 for 46 and 52-inch sizes.