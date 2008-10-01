Samsung Releases Australia's First Networked TVs

So you went out and bought Samsung's solid performing, stylish Series 6 LCD TV recently? Well, you can officially start kicking yourself... now. Sammy has officially launched its Series 7, Series 8 and Series 9 TVs in Australia (more on the Series 9 to come), and what makes the first two stand out from the crowd is that they feature an ethernet port for direct access to web content on your TV.
The Series 7 LCDs, which we first saw back at CES in January, is available in 40, 16 and 52-inch screen sizes, and incorporates a superior speaker with separate sub to the Series 6 range. The Series 8 range comes in 46 and 52 inch sizes only, and has pretty much all the same features as the Series 7, except runs at less than two inches thick.
But it's the networking features that help these sets stand out from the crowd. You can connect to the web wither directly via ethernet cable or via Samsung's USB wireless network adapter. Once online, you can access their InfoLink service, which runs RSS feeds of the latest news, weather and stock information over whatever you're watching on TV. Both sets are also DLNA enabled, so you can access all that content on your PC or PS3 directly from the TV.
On top of that, they both have Samsung's Wiselink Pro for accessing content from a USB stick. And inside, there's a collection of content, including recipes, exercises, games for kids and works of art that you can showcase on the TV. You can update this content via Samsung's website.
The only downside on this whole situation is that at the moment, there's no way to customise the content you want, so you can't set it up to get Giz's RSS feeds directly on your new LCD TV. Hopefully Samsung will introduce it in the near future...
The Series 7 will cost $3,999, $4,699 and $5,999 for 40, 46 and 52 inch sizes respectively, while the Series 8, with its thinner body, comes in at $4,999 and $6,299 for 46 and 52-inch sizes.
Samsung brings evolutionary design and revolutionary performance to new LCD range
September 30, 2008 - Samsung Electronics Australia has today launched its latest range of LCD televisions, the Series 7 and Series 8 - marking an evolution in design and a revolution in television connectivity.
Both TVs feature Samsung's subtle ruby red Crystal Design and Samsung's new networking and content features. The Series 8 steps it up with a super slim frame that measures less than two inches.
Developed to enrich lifestyles and the entertainment experience, the Samsung Series 7 and 8 offer four key media solutions to take the television experience to the next level;
• InfoLive is an innovative feature which provides constant connection with a real-time RSS viewer for news, weather and stock information. Bring up live internet feeds while watching your favourite movie or TV show at the same time. • WISELINK pro makes it possible to plug and play favourite pictures, videos, movies and music through USB 2.0 connections. Grab the digital camera and entertain friends and family in the lounge room when you play back photos on the big screen. • DLNA links your TV with your home PC to access any stored entertainment and media files. Now mum and dad can watch a movie in the lounge room while the children watch a slideshow upstairs, from the computer in the study. • The in-built Content Library stores a wide range of informational and entertainment content such as fitness programmes, delicious recipes and games for children. It even includes a collection of Art images so your TV can double as a framed masterpiece.
Series 7 The Series 7 provides new networking capabilities making the TV the perfect media centre for any living room. "The Samsung Series 7 LCD TV is a serious step-up from the previous Series 6, where Samsung cemented our market leadership position within Australia. The four innovative media solutions that come standard on Series 7 and 8 are going to excite all those people who want to connect their TV with other services and devices," said Mark Leathan, Head of Consumer Electronics Marketing - Samsung Australia. Entertainment lovers will value the wider frequency of sound provided by the Series 7's new Down Firing Speakers and separate subwoofer. With the click of a button, optimise the TV's settings for a choice of entertainment styles - gaming, movies or a dedicated sports mode. The Samsung Series 7 is available in 40, 46 and 52 inches in October 2008 at recommended retail prices of $3,999, $4,699 and $5,999 respectively.
Series 8
The Samsung Series 8 epitomises the beauty of Samsung's Crystal Design, with a super slim frame measuring less than two inches deep. The subtle ruby red finish is infused within the stylish bezel, matching stand and LED display panel, making the Series 8 as stunning off as it is on.
"At less than two inches deep with a subtle ruby red bezel and matching stand, the Samsung Series 8 is just stunning. Different from the Series 7, the ultra slim bezel and elegant design modifications will set this television apart. The Series 8 also packs the four media solutions as standard into this lean machine," continued Mark Leathan.
The Series 8 uses cutting edge, industry leading technology to generate stunningly clear and blur free images. Delivering vibrant colours and superlative contrasts, the Series 8 is the optimal high definition choice for television enthusiasts.
The Samsung Series 8 is available in 46 and 52 inches from October 2008 for $4,999 and $6,299 respectively.