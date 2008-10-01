Samsung Pixon 8MP Camera Phone Gets Groped

Over at Phonearena they've got their hands on one of those 8-megapixel Samsung M8800 Pixons, and they've given it a good preview prodding. In general the phone went down well: though it's a slightly fat device, the 8-megapixel camera (which shares an identical interface to the Omnia) impressed them particularly in terms of speed, and the multimedia capabilities got a thumbs-up too. They weren't overly impressed by the browser, however, and the lack of menu personalisation options, plus the fact that it's not quite a smartphone...being a little more like the F480 than the Omnia. [Phonearena]