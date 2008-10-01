Samsung Pixon 8MP Camera Phone Gets Groped

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Over at Phonearena they've got their hands on one of those 8-megapixel Samsung M8800 Pixons, and they've given it a good preview prodding. In general the phone went down well: though it's a slightly fat device, the 8-megapixel camera (which shares an identical interface to the Omnia) impressed them particularly in terms of speed, and the multimedia capabilities got a thumbs-up too. They weren't overly impressed by the browser, however, and the lack of menu personalisation options, plus the fact that it's not quite a smartphone...being a little more like the F480 than the Omnia. [Phonearena]

