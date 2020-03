According to a rebate document that popped up on Howard Forums, the Samsung Omnia may be heading to the Verizon network sometime this year. The WinMo phone had previously been Europe and Asia only, but this supposed $US70 rebate (valid through November 15th), is the first possible evidence of US infiltration. The Omnia is Samsung's big product they expect to compete with the iPhone and a launch in time for the holidays would seem to make sense. But we'll see. [Howard Forums via Electronista]