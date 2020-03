Looks like Samsung keeps pushing for green computing. These computers are Korea-only for now, but the MV100 Tower and MZ100 Slim Tower, running on the Intel G43 chipset, consume only sixty watts in "power saving mode" and one watt in stand-by mode. I only have one question for you: Do you really care about how much energy your computer really consumes or you are now just thinking that the Samsung ninjas really need to eat a few pizzas? [Akihabara]