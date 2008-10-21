Samsung INNOV8: 8MP Cameraphone With a Digital Photo Frame Mode

Samsung also included this puntastic entry into its offerings at London's Smartphone Show. The INNOV8, Samsung's first 8MP camera phone, comes with a 2.8-inch 16 million colour LCD, 8GB or 16GB of flash memory (with an eternal SD card slot), an optical mouse, HSDPA and WiFi connectivity and a GPS navigation and geo-tagging service. The camera part of the mobile utilises smile shot, blink shot and face recognition, and you'll also get a couple media editing programs thrown in for good measure. No word yet on price or availability, or whether the lens is good enough to make the 8MP sensor worth it.

Samsung Reinforces Its Leadership In Smartphone Market

With Extensive Product Portfolio

Samsung offers a variety of Symbian smartphones at the Smartphone Show 2008

The Smartphone Show, London, UK, October 21 2008 - Samsung Electronics, a leading provider of mobile phones and telecom systems, showcases an extensive portfolio of Symbian smartphones at this year's Smartphone Show (Oct. 21~22) in London, United Kingdom.

Samsung sees a great growth potential in the open Operating System based smartphone market, and has invested a lot of R&D and marketing resources in this market for past several years. Consequently, Samsung plans to offer a wider range of open OS mobiles this year, demonstrating significant progress in open OS and smartphone technology. the ultimate mobile entertainer with an 8-megapixel camera and Symbian OS, was recently launched and extremely well received by users and industry professionals all around the world.

Geesung Choi, President of Samsung's Telecommunications Business, said: "I'm sure that we will see more and more demand for smartphones with open Operating Systems thanks to the increasing need for flexibility and customisation on mobiles, and the introduction of various mobile applications. Samsung's new Symbian OS-based smartphones such as shows our strategic focus on the open OS phone market."

"We will reinforce our open OS and smartphone leadership not only by providing more products, but also by opening our new developers collaboration program 'Samsung Mobile Innovator'." He concluded.

At this year's Smartphone Show, Mr.Ho-Soo Lee, Executive Vice President of Mobile Solution Centre, Telecommunication Business of Samsung Electronics, will deliver the keynote speech, 'Eight Reasons to Innov8,' on Tuesday, October 21.

Samsung's newly announced Symbian smartphones at the Smartphone Show include:

Samsung INNOV8

Recognized as Samsung's first ever 8-megapixel camera phone, the

Samsung INNOV8 is perfect for users for capturing and storing precious

memories in style. It comes with the Symbian OS V9.3, S60 3rd Edition

Feature Pack 2, which helps users to easily download various

ready-made applications for Symbian mobiles.

Using the latest in imaging applications such as smile shot, blink

shot and face recognition, memorable moments can be stored at the

highest quality. Users can enjoy personalizing and editing their

photos, videos and music with Movie Maker and Story Board

applications. The handset also acts as a digital photo frame, allowing

users to display their favourite images. A 1200mAh battery provides a

long enough battery life to enjoy all the multimedia experience

without worrying about limits on size and time.

Samsung INNOV8's crystal clear 2.8" 16M colour LCD, is perfectly

designed to provide users with the best possible photography, video

and gaming experience on-the-go. The 8GB or 16GB Flash memory and

external memory slot up to additional 16GB provides sufficient

contents storage.

Samsung INNOV8 offers the best ever mobile web browsing experience.

With an optical mouse and 4-way navigation key, users can enjoy

PC-like browsing experience. The 7.2 Mbps HSDPA high speed Internet

and WiFi connection deliver a convenient and seamless internet

experience wherever users are. The phone is equipped with A GPS

technology, offering navigation and geo-tagging service.

Samsung INNOV8 Specifications:

Network HSDPA 7.2 Mbps (900/2100), EDGE / GPRS (850/900/1800/1900)

OS Symbian OS V9.3, S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 2

Display 2.8" QVGA 16M TFT LCD

Camera 8 Megapixel CMOS with AF and Dual Power LED

Smart Reader, Image Stabilizer, Auto-Panorama Shot, Smile Shot,

Blink Shot, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Face Detection

Video Video Player (DivX / H.263 / H.264 / WMV / MP4)

QVGA 120 fps Video recording, VGA 30 fps recording

Video Editing

Audio FM Radio with RDS

DNSe 2.0

Music Player (MP3/ AAC / AAC+ / eAAC+ / WMA / AMR/ RealAudio)

Bluetooth Stereo Headset (A2DP)

3.5pi output

Value-added Features A-GPS

Optical Mouse, Accelerometer

Embedded 3D Games : FIFA 2008, Asphalt

Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA)

Connectivity Bluetooth 2.0 / USB 2.0 / Wi-Fi

Memory 8GB / 16GB Flash + External Memory slot : microSDHC™ (up to 16GB)

Size 106.5 x 53.9 x 17.2 mm

Battery 1200 mAh

Talk time: up to 300 / 510 min (3G/2.5G)

Stand-by time: up to 330 / 310 hrs (3G/2.5G)