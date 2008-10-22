Samsung Epix (aka BlackJack III) First Smartphone With Built-In Optical Mouse, Not Lasers

The Samsung Epix—the BlackJack III in another dimension where BlackBerry doesn't exist and the acronym BJ doesn't make people snicker—actually seems like a solid successor to the BlackJack II (AU, which has only just launched locally, BTW), adding the major things it needs to not get laughed at by every other smartphone today, "world's first optical mouse in a smartphone" gimmick aside: namely, a touchscreen and Wi-Fi. The optical mouse is basically like if you flipped the one on your desk over and tried to move it with your hand—you swipe your finger over it and click where you want. It's available now for $US199 with the usual two-year blood contract.

AT&T INTRODUCES SAMSUNG EPIX™, THE FIRST SMARTPHONE WITH BUILT-IN OPTICAL MOUSE

New Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional Handset Boasts State-of-the-Art Features Including Wi-Fi, Built-in aGPS, Video Share and 2.0 Megapixel Camera

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2008 — AT&T customers can now have a smartphone of "epix" proportions. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung Mobile) announced today the availability of the Samsung Epix™, an innovative new smartphone featuring both an advanced touch screen and new optical mouse technology that is powered by AT&T's 3G network, the nation's fastest, and the Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional operating system.

The Epix, which is available exclusively to AT&T customers in the U.S., provides users with a choice of ways to navigate its touch screen, including the first-ever implementation of optical mouse technology on a phone sold in the U.S. Located in the centre of the device between the right and left soft keys, the optical mouse allows for quick and easy navigation by simply sweeping a finger over it. To make a selection, a single click will bring users to their desired location within the phone's menus. The optical mouse can also be switched to a four-way navigation key for more traditional navigation. For those who would rather interact directly with the touch screen, they can either use their finger to navigate or the Epix's built-in stylus for pinpoint accuracy.

The Epix, which has a cool silver finish, follows a long line of robust and groundbreaking crossover smartphones from AT&T and Samsung Mobile. The Epix is a next-generation, sleek, stylish and compact handset. It brings users the ease of use of a personal computer with Windows Mobile 6.1 to a slim pocket-sized device that is perfect for today's on-the-go mobile consumer.

In addition, the Epix boasts an impressive feature set, which includes:

* Wi-Fi® (802.11 b/g) — to connect with home or campus networks or access more than 17,000 AT&T hot spots nationwide, including at thousands of participating Starbucks locations.

* Built-in aGPS — for use with AT&T Navigator, AT&T Navigator Global Edition and other GPS-based applications for personal and business use.

* AT&T Video ShareSM — the first-ever service in the U.S. that allows users to share live video over wireless devices while participating in a voice call, so they can share family moments, monitor progress on a job site or review the day's work without having to leave the office.

* Global Capabilities — when abroad, AT&T customers can use the Epix to make or receive a phone call in more than 200 countries and check e-mail, browse the Web or perform other data functions in more than 150 countries, including in more than 60 — such as Japan and South Korea — that have deployed 3G networks.

* 2.0 Megapixel Camera — with video-capture capabilities.

* Slim, Light Form Factor - Equipped with a full QWERTY keyboard, the Samsung Epix measures 4.6 inches x 2.4 inches x 0.5 inches, weighs just 4.4 ounces and includes a large 2.5-inch TFT colour display.

The Epix also provides users with access to multiple e-mail accounts with Microsoft Direct Push for corporate users and AT&T Xpress Mail, which includes access to most major personal e-mail accounts. The Epix also offers over-the-air synchronisation of contacts, calendars and task lists with Microsoft Exchange Server or Xpress Mail and support for Good Mobile Messaging.

"The Samsung Epix provides AT&T customers with the choice of the cutting-edge capabilities of a touch screen and optical mouse combined with the convenience of a QWERTY keyboard," said Michael Woodward, vice president, Business Mobility Products for AT&T's wireless unit. "AT&T and Samsung have had a very successful history of bringing innovative smartphones, such as BlackJack™ and BlackJack II™, to market and the Epix is no exception. We're sure that the Epix will resonate equally well with AT&T customers."

"Samsung developed this phone with the business user in mind," said Bill Ogle, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Telecommunications America. "Users want a device that they can take on the road with them. The Epix allows you to never miss a beat at the office, stay in touch with colleagues and family and enjoy entertainment."

Personal Computer in a Pocket-Sized Design

With Windows Mobile 6.1, the Epix brings a powerful personal computer experience to a compact device. Microsoft Office Outlook Mobile keeps people connected with synchronisation of schedules and contacts, Internet Explorer Mobile provides improved quick and easy Web browsing and Office Mobile enhances productivity with the ability to manage Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents. Additional Windows Mobile 6.1 features on the Epix include threaded SMS messaging, Internet connection sharing, mobile banking and Voice Command.

The Samsung Epix also supports Microsoft's System Centre Mobile Device Manager 2008, an enterprise-grade mobile solution for managing and protecting Windows Mobile 6.1 phones. Mobile Device Manager provides users with software distribution capabilities and security-enhanced access to company data while they are away from the office.

"People increasingly need powerful phones to be able to stay in touch with their work and personal lives," said Todd Peters, vice president of marketing, Mobile Communications Business, Microsoft. "The Epix continues Samsung's tradition of sleek, versatile devices that appeal to our shared customer and adds to the already expansive portfolio of Windows Mobile phones on AT&T."

Instant Access to Entertainment

In addition to being a feature-rich communications tools, the Epix is a multimedia and entertainment powerhouse. Epix users have access to AT&T Mobile Music, an integrated, on-the-go music experience that delivers "your music, your way" by providing simple access to a robust collection of music content, including access to online subscription music content from Napster Mobile®, XM Radio Mobile™ and more.

For the visually oriented, CV (Cellular Video) from AT&T gives viewers access to thousands of video clips — news, sports, weather, entertainment, premium HBO MobileSM content and more — via streaming video. Those who prefer full-length streaming video programming can access MobiTV.

The Epix also includes features such as stereo Bluetooth® technology, with stereo headset support, a 2.0 megapixel camera with video-capture capabilities, Windows Media Player 10 Mobile and microSD™ memory card slot for external storage of up to 32GB of data. The Epix also features a built-in 1800 mAh battery to ensure users can maximize their productivity and stay entertained.

Backing the Epix is the AT&T BroadbandConnect 3G network, which currently is available in more than 32 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and by year-end, AT&T expects to offer the service in nearly 350 leading U.S. markets. The network's HSPA-based technology allows Epix users to perform data functions and conduct a phone call simultaneously. In addition to 3G connectivity, the Epix is also designed to connect seamlessly with AT&T's nationwide1 EDGE network, which is available in more than 13,000 cities and towns and along some 40,000 miles of major highways.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Epix will be available through select AT&T retail locations or at http://www.att.com/wireless for $199.99 with a two-year service agreement and after a mail-in rebate. For more information, please go to www.att.com/samsungepix.

