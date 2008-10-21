Samsung Drops GPS, Slider Symbian Smartphones

Samsung is still supporting another, non-Google open operating system for mobiles, showing off a couple of Symbian-based smartphones at a recent event in London. The Samsung I7110 doubles as a phone and a navigation device, while the Samsung L870 is being marketed as a fashion slider.

The I7110 comes with a GPS navigation program with geo-tagging, pedestrian and driving navigators. It also packs a 5MP camera, multiple codec support, 50MB of internal memory (expandable up to 16GB with a microSD slot), and an FM transmitter to push music and driving instructions through an in car radio.

Meanwhile, the L870 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 3MP camera, FM radio, a music player, Bluetooth, and 100MB of internal memory (expandable up to 4GB). Instead of navigation programs, the slider has a more traditional set of smartphone software—push email, document viewers and the like. Prices weren't available yet for either phone.

The Smartphone Show, London, UK, October 21 2008 - Samsung Electronics, a leading provider of mobile phones and telecom systems, showcases an extensive portfolio of Symbian smartphones at this year's Smartphone Show (Oct. 21~22) in London, United Kingdom.

Samsung sees a great growth potential in the open Operating System based smartphone market, and has invested a lot of R&D and marketing resources in this market for past several years. Consequently, Samsung plans to offer a wider range of open OS mobiles this year, demonstrating significant progress in open OS and smartphone technology. Your browser may not support display of this image., the ultimate mobile entertainer with an 8-megapixel camera and Symbian OS, was recently launched and extremely well received by users and industry professionals all around the world.

Geesung Choi, President of Samsung's Telecommunications Business, said: "I'm sure that we will see more and more demand for smartphones with open Operating Systems thanks to the increasing need for flexibility and customisation on mobiles, and the introduction of various mobile applications. Samsung's new Symbian OS-based smartphones such as Your browser may not support display of this image. shows our strategic focus on the open OS phone market."

"We will reinforce our open OS and smartphone leadership not only by providing more products, but also by opening our new developers collaboration program 'Samsung Mobile Innovator'." He concluded.

At this year's Smartphone Show, Mr.Ho-Soo Lee, Executive Vice President of Mobile Solution Centre, Telecommunication Business of Samsung Electronics, will deliver the keynote speech, 'Eight Reasons to Innov8,' on Tuesday, October 21.

Samsung's newly announced Symbian smartphones at the Smartphone Show include:

Samsung I7110

As a mobile navigator, the I7110 boasts advanced GPS navigation with geo-tagging, pedestrian navigation and driving navigation. The I7110's AMOLED LCD screen provides sharp and vivid image even in daylight for perfect pedestrian navigation in the palm of your hand. Through its FM transmitter, the I7110 enables its users to receive the voice guides on the move by transmitting to an in car radio.

With Samsung I7110, users will be able to enjoy a 5 Megapixel camera with Auto focus and LED flash. It also comes with the latest digital camera features including smile shot and blink shot functions. The I7110 also provides advanced video recording and play features, supporting multi-codec files to enable its users to easily transfer without the hassle of converting files. It features 50MB of internal memory with micro SD slot, allowing users to store and enjoy various contents on the device up to 16GB.

To offer seamless connectivity, the I7110 comes with HSDPA connectivity and Wi-Fi connectivity. For easier web browsing, the phone also provides an 8-way optical mouse. The I7110 supports a 1200mAh battery that delivers 11 hours of talk time, meaning this slim and stylish smartphone offers long lasting multimedia experience.

Samsung L870

Like a fine tailored suit, the L870 is encased in a magnificent stainless steel body softly brushed with an elegant hairline pattern, and a 13.5mm slim and sleek outline, which can perfectly complement every outfit and style.

Leveraging the capabilities of S60 platform, L870 brings full connectivity that surpasses expectations for a handset device. The applications and features of S60 software are not only easy to learn and use, but also enable maximum productivity. A high speed internet browser provides access to more than 6,000 open applications which are compatible with L870 so users can customise the device for their individual needs.

L870 features many useful Samsung pre-installed applications such as an advanced task manager Checkit, PIMs (Personal information manager) homescreen, Team manager and business card recognition function. With these applications, users will experience a better time and life managing experience than ever.

L870 boasts many other latest applications and interfaces. A creative user interface (UI) features three different themes, and a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display, a 3-megapixel camera, FM radio with RDS, music player and Bluetooth v.2.0 supports are all embedded within L870 for satisfying visual and audio entertainment needs.

Samsung I7110 Specifications:

Network HSDPA 3.6 Mbps (900/2100), EDGE / GPRS (850/900/1800/1900)

OS Symbian OS V9.3, S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 2

Display 2.6" 262K QVGA AMOLED

Camera 5 Megapixel CMOS with AF and LED Flash, Smile Shot, Blink Shot

Video Video Player (DivX / H.263 / H.264 / WMV / MP4, RV)

VGA 30 fps / QVGA 120fps Video recording

H.263+AMR NB

Audio FM Radio with RDS DNSe 2.0

Music Player (MP3/ AAC / AAC+ / eAAC+ / WMA / RealAudio)

Value-added Features GPS Navigation: Pedestrian & Driving, Geo-tagging

Optical Mouse, Accelerometer, FM Transmitter

Embedded 3D Games : FIFA 2008, Asphalt

Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA)

Connectivity Bluetooth v2.0 / USB v2.0 / Wi-Fi

Memory 50MB User Memory + External Memory slot (up to 16GB)

Size 118 x 52 x 12.9 mm

Battery 1200 mAh

Talk time: up to 11 hrs/ 6 hrs (EDGE/WCDMA)

Stand-by time: up to 427 / 451 hrs (EDGE/WCDMA )

* Notice: Pedestrian map is available currently in only 10 cities in

Western Europe.

(Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan,

Munich, Paris, Rome)

Samsung L870 Specifications:

Standard HSDPA (2100MHz) 3.6Mbps + EDGE/GPRS 900/1800/1900

Display 2.4" QVGA 16M Colour TFT

Camera 3-Megapixel Camera

OS Symbian 9.3 S60 3.2

Features New Thematic UI, Quick Office document viewer

Push Email (Visto, Seven, Intellysync, Good)

Advanced PIM Applications

Music Player (MP3, AAC, AAC+, RA, AMR, WMA)

Video Player (H.263 + AMR, MPEG4, Real One, WMV)

FM Radio (RDS) Bluetooth v.2.0 EDR USB 2.0 (Full Speed)

Memory 100MB internal memory + Micro SD up to 4GB

Size 103.5 x 50.5 x 13.5mm