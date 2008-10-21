Samsung Demos Carbon Nanotube-Based Colour E-paper

Looks like I really wasn't wrong when I said e-paper is in the news: Samsung's just demonstrated its own funky e-paper tech, only this time the display uses carbon-nanotube electrode technology—also a technology that's in the news. The colour carbon nanotube active matrix electrophoretic display (say that after a few pints of beer) works by rearranging charged pigment particles with an electric field, and is one of the first large-scale colour displays of its type. Plus it has the advantage of being flexible as well as demanding low power. And since Samsung's display is 14.3-inches across, it's making our dreams of next-gen e-books even more tantalising. [Gizmag]