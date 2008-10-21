Samsung Demos Carbon Nanotube-Based Colour E-paper

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Looks like I really wasn't wrong when I said e-paper is in the news: Samsung's just demonstrated its own funky e-paper tech, only this time the display uses carbon-nanotube electrode technology—also a technology that's in the news. The colour carbon nanotube active matrix electrophoretic display (say that after a few pints of beer) works by rearranging charged pigment particles with an electric field, and is one of the first large-scale colour displays of its type. Plus it has the advantage of being flexible as well as demanding low power. And since Samsung's display is 14.3-inches across, it's making our dreams of next-gen e-books even more tantalising. [Gizmag]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

