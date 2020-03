The latest to join the Netflix streaming crowd, Samsung Blu-Ray player users can now download a free update for Internet movie watching. The first Samsung players that will definitely support Netflix are the BD-P2500 and the BD-P2550. Netflix members can have their PC queues automatically displayed on Samsung's players for instant viewing. Using the remote will let you fast forward, rewind, browse and rate movies from your TV set. Both players are $US400. [Engadget]