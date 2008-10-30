Rusty Old Tanks Become Red-Hot Fire Extiguisher Speakers

It wasn't a mod we would have ever imagined, but what's seen cannot be unseen. These gorgeous fire extinguisher speakers were painstakingly fabricated through lots of patient cutting and welding. The result is a seamless, industrial metal design that you can't pick up at Walmart, or even your local speaker boutique. While we're not skilled enough with our hands to fully appreciate the work, we've assembled a photo step-by-step that starts with some crummy, rusted tanks and ends with shiny custom speakers:









Oh, just four steps. Not so hard! [TopMods via technabob]