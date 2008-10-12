Rumour: Apple Developing Networked LCD With Built-in Apple TV

As we get closer to yet another Apple event, the rumour mill is operating at full speed and everyone has "sources." The latest to offer up a juicy bit of gossip is Jason Calacanis, who went on record in an interview with CNET UK as saying that he has direct sources telling him Apple is developing a networked LCD HDTV that will have built-in Apple TV capabilities. Immediately, this brought up a smattering of conflicting ideas and opinions from a few of us at Giz as to whether or not this makes sense. And if it does happen, we almost certainly won't see it on Tuesday. Ultimately, we're still undecided one way or the other, but here's what we think on the matter.