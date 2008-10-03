Rock Band 3 to Include Keyboard?

We know, Rock Band 2 just hit shelves and we're already speculating about the instruments in Rock Band 3. But according to a posting on the Harmonix job board, the company is looking to hire a keyboard expert, which we can only assume means that a keyboard will be part of Rock Band 3. From the listing:

If it's a keyboard, we're out. But if it's a keytar...