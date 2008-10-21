Robotic Legs Keep Your Plants Strutting Towards the Sunlight

We all know that plants tend to grow towards the sunlight—but plants fixed with a set of these robotic legs would actually be able to walk around and find the light as it moves around the room. So, despite your best efforts to kill them, robo-plants will be stayin' alive (too bad there is no automatic watering system). Unfortunately, the device is only a concept, and there is little information on how it actually works—so your plant's dreams of making it big on Broadway may be dashed.

[Play Coalition via Boing Boing Gadgets via DVICE]