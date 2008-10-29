Robot Wild Animals Are Way More Adorable Than Elmo Live

In case you've got a niece or nephew that's hankering for an Elmo Live, but you personally can't stand the strangely frightening little muppet, why not get them animatronic wild animals from Japan that are, in my opinion, much cuter. Made by Bandai Namco, these cuddly robots react to petting and hugging, blink and open their mouths independently, and fall asleep, emitting a gentle snore, if you ignore them for five minutes. Comes in Lion, Panda, Polar Bear and Snow Leopard flavors for roughly $US85 each. Impress]