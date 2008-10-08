How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

RIM Finally Realises BlackBerry Users Might Own a Mac

The BlackBerry syncing situation on Macs is, to put it lightly, abysmal (from RIM anyway). But it looks they're finally realizing people who own Blackberrys might just use a Mac too! Boy Genius brings us the first look at their BlackBerry Media Sync for Mac, a clean, appropriately Mactastic version of their standard PC program that'll sync music, photos, videos, and even iTunes playlists to BlackBerry devices.

It's not the final version, so the options are a bit limited, but it's definitely looking good. Here are a couple more screens, but you can see the rest at Boy Genius. Now if Microsoft would just make the Zune compatible, then Macs would finally be just like real computers.


