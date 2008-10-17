How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

RIM Announcing BlackBerry With Touchscreen AND Full Keyboard, Storm With US HSDPA in May?

Boy Genius—whose BlackBerry track record is close to impeccable—has early word from his sources that RIM is dropping not one, but two berry-flavoured bombs at the Wireless Enterprise Symposium in May: a Storm that runs on full U.S. HSDPA (i.e., AT&T's 3G, not just the 2100MHz band), and more awesomely, a BlackBerry wiith a touchscreen and a full QWERTY keyboard, basically a Bold with touch—the holy grail for some BlackBerry users.

RIM's track record at launching stuff on time can be horrible, so we might not actually hear about these in May. But when we met with RIM CEO Mike Lazaridis to check out the Storm, he said that they had looked at doing a touchscreen with a slide-out keyboard, but it made the phone too fat. A Bold-like phone with touchscreen, though, would obviously solve the fatass problem, and the Bold's giant screen would give you a fair bit of real estate to poke your greasy finger around. And a Storm in a fully baked GSM flavour at some point just seems like duh—Verizon can't have all the love forever. [BGR]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles