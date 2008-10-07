Retro iPod Shuffle Case Proclaims Old School Fandom

What better way to celebrate your new iPod shuffle than sticking it to Apple's marketing/branding department and sliding the sleek device into the original Apple logo? Available from an Etsy seller, the $US12 classic case features a rear opening that allows the shuffle's clip to slip through so you can wear it like a broach or button. But if giant lizards are more your thing and you've got a new iPod nano, the seller has something else you may be interested in:

Podzilla is a little more pricey at $US17, but he'll make an excellent guard dog for your nano. Just look at the guy. He's ferocious. [Etsy via Apartment Therapy]