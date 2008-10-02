Repliee Robot Makes Me Scream and Cry Like a Little Girl

With all the cute little robots that have been presented at CEATEC, it's easy to forget why we shouldn't be making robots in the first place. Because if they don't kill us with their bare hands, they will kill us out of raw horror. Like the Repliee R-1, a five year-old girl developed at Osaka University to haunt your nightmares forever. Seriously, are these things necessary? Maybe, if you are Zoltan.