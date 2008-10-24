If bath time's gotten boring for you recently, why not try reenacting the Cold War in your tub? Here's a submersible radio-controlled replica of the USS Seawolf SSN-21 submarine, with a funny little periscope themed remote thrown in for good measure. The real Seawolf was commissioned in 1989 as a response to the Soviet Akula class of submarines. No word on whether RC-versions of those are out there somewhere. Available at Brando for $US55. [Brando via Geek Alerts]
Remote Controlled USS Seawolf Brings Cold War Fun to Your Hot Bath
