Remote Controlled USS Seawolf Brings Cold War Fun to Your Hot Bath

If bath time's gotten boring for you recently, why not try reenacting the Cold War in your tub? Here's a submersible radio-controlled replica of the USS Seawolf SSN-21 submarine, with a funny little periscope themed remote thrown in for good measure. The real Seawolf was commissioned in 1989 as a response to the Soviet Akula class of submarines. No word on whether RC-versions of those are out there somewhere. Available at Brando for $US55. [Brando via Geek Alerts]