How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Remock Lockey Opens Doors With Its Wireless Mojo

Wireless deadbolts have been on the market for a while now, but the new Remock Lockey seems like a decent solution for doors you want to secure inside a home. The remote controlled lock is placed on the inside of a room and can only be opened with a remote control "key." It runs on store bought batteries, but the system will automatically shut down when the power is low so you don't have to worry about getting locked out. All-in-all it doesn't seem like a bad deal for around $US163, especially if you need a serious solution that prevents your Mum from bursting into the room during your "private time." Unfortunately, only Korean teenagers can have this wireless peace of mind at the moment. [Funshop Korea via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles