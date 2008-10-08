Remock Lockey Opens Doors With Its Wireless Mojo

Wireless deadbolts have been on the market for a while now, but the new Remock Lockey seems like a decent solution for doors you want to secure inside a home. The remote controlled lock is placed on the inside of a room and can only be opened with a remote control "key." It runs on store bought batteries, but the system will automatically shut down when the power is low so you don't have to worry about getting locked out. All-in-all it doesn't seem like a bad deal for around $US163, especially if you need a serious solution that prevents your Mum from bursting into the room during your "private time." Unfortunately, only Korean teenagers can have this wireless peace of mind at the moment. [Funshop Korea via DVICE]