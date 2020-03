We've had some pretty encouraging ideas on how to put the world's toughest phone through its paces - the washing machine test looks like it's definitely on the cards - but we want more. Seamus and I are planning a big day of wanton destruction, and the more ideas you can come up with, the better.

Tell us what you think in comments, and stay tuned for some mobile destruction here on Giz!

[Help Gizmodo Destroy the Sonim XP1]