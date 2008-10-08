Reggie Denies HD Wii in 2011 Rumour...Sort Of

You know the drill. First a rumour spreads across the internet. Then an executive in the company offers up some sort of vague denial of said rumour. Time passes. An announcement is made. Guess what? The rumours were true all along. Obviously, that doesn't happen in every situation, but I wouldn't be surprised if that were the case with the recent rumour that an HD version of the Wii will hit the market in 2011. In a recent interview with Venture Beat, Nintendo of America Pres Reggie Fils-Aime referred to the story as "speculation" and claimed that showing a prototype to the game development community is "not the way they would find out" about a project. While this may be true, rumours tend to stick around in the absence of a flat-out denial. [Venture Beat via Crunchgear]