How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Reggie Denies HD Wii in 2011 Rumour...Sort Of

You know the drill. First a rumour spreads across the internet. Then an executive in the company offers up some sort of vague denial of said rumour. Time passes. An announcement is made. Guess what? The rumours were true all along. Obviously, that doesn't happen in every situation, but I wouldn't be surprised if that were the case with the recent rumour that an HD version of the Wii will hit the market in 2011. In a recent interview with Venture Beat, Nintendo of America Pres Reggie Fils-Aime referred to the story as "speculation" and claimed that showing a prototype to the game development community is "not the way they would find out" about a project. While this may be true, rumours tend to stick around in the absence of a flat-out denial. [Venture Beat via Crunchgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles