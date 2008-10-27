Red's CEO Confirms 'Incredible' Product Re-Jig Announcement, November 13

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We already knew Red was going to totally revise its Epic and Scarlet cameras, and there was a rumour about a Red DLSR too: but Jim Jannard—Red's CEO—has just popped up on the RedUser forums and confirmed that there's going to be an announcement about the new Epics and Scarlets on November 13th. And if that news alone isn't interesting enough, get what Jim has to say about it:

I want to say that no one has any idea how incredible this announcement will be. Call this hype... please. I am quite sure that the announcement will be called a "scam". Should be a lot of fun to hear the reactions. I can't wait.

Doesn't that sound like something you definitely want to hear about? It's a pretty bold move making such a statement in so public a forum, and that's got our collective camera-geek brains ticking over. Could it be the fabled 4k video capture, a response to Canon and Nikon's recent video DSLR manoeuvre? We can't tell, of course...but at least we've not got long to wait to find out. [RedUser Thanks Brad!]

