Redrock's Cinematising Kit to Turn Video DSLRs Into Proper Movie Cams

Sure, the Canon 5D Mark II and Nikon D90's HD video capability is pretty amazing, but since the camera chassis and lenses are a typical DSLR shape, they lack many things in terms of utility for serious movie-makers. And that's where Redrock's "cinematising" kit comes in.

It's designed to bolt around the camera and adds some serious mounting hardware, proper zoom and focus fine controls and lens hoods to the cameras. It certainly looks like an option to consider if you can't spring for a high-end Sony or RED cam. And though there's not much more info out there yet, the kit's supposed to be revealed today at the PhotoPlus event in New York, and the shipping date is rumoured as November 1. [Prolost via OhGizmo]