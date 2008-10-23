Red Bull Gives Your DJ Table Wings (and Balls)

Red Bull has teamed up with Canadian design company Cocoon to develop a functional DJ table that represents "Red Bull's sponsorship of an actual nightlife experience." The table features a backlit logo panel, ventilation for laptops and slots for vinyl records and large CD booklets. As you will see in the image after the break, it also features a curious cutout on the undercarriage where you feed your cords. I am shocked and appalled that a wholesome product like Red Bull could be the catalyst for such immaturity.

[Cocoon via Designboom via Josh Spear]