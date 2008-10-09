How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

RealNetworks Barred From Selling RealDVD Ever Again

Last week a judge put a temporary ban on the sale of RealNetworks' DVD backup program RealDVD, claiming that it violated the DMCA. The court has decided to uphold the ban indefinitely, and judging by the tone and nature of the judge's statements, it doesn't sound like they'll ever change their mind.

The arguments centered around fair use: Real claimed that making a bit-for-bit copy of the film, which is what their software did, falls under that umbrella. The studios claim that fair use does not include decoding a movie from any media besides the original DVD — something what RealDVD enables. Far from the legal victory or even protracted, public battle that Real was hoping for, the decision will likely hold into the foreseeable future. [Wired Threat Level]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles