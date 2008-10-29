I know there are people out there that are into bugs...Jame Gumb (aka Buffalo Bill) and Gil Grissom for example—but this crap is just gross. Nonetheless, if you are a budding entomologist you will probably get a kick out of this USB mouse with a giant green beetle forever preserved in a plastic tomb. Also available in spider and starfish versions. [Scientificsonline via TRFJ via Boing Boing Gadgets]
RealBug Mouse Contains Giant Dead Insect Specimen
