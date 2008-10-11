Real Life Autobots Found in Chinese Scrap Yard

It's got to be tough distinguishing your scrap yard (a big lot filled with junk) from a competitor's scrap yard (another big lot filled with junk). But one Chinese entrepreneur from the Zhejiang province had a plan to promote his particular pile of junk as something special. He'd build full scale Autobot sculptures. While it's tough to find fault with any of the work, his best is definitely this converted BMW 7-Series. And until a free shiny red semi pulls into town, it'll probably stay that way. [China Car Times via Jalopnik]