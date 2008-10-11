Real Life Autobots Found in Chinese Scrap Yard

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's got to be tough distinguishing your scrap yard (a big lot filled with junk) from a competitor's scrap yard (another big lot filled with junk). But one Chinese entrepreneur from the Zhejiang province had a plan to promote his particular pile of junk as something special. He'd build full scale Autobot sculptures. While it's tough to find fault with any of the work, his best is definitely this converted BMW 7-Series. And until a free shiny red semi pulls into town, it'll probably stay that way. [China Car Times via Jalopnik]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

