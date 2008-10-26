We're not sure that there was anything particularly broken about pinball, but this Remote Controlled Upright Pinball machine attempts to reinvent the genre. Featuring LEDs and "hidden tunnels," you play the game through an R/C remote from distances up to 20 feet (...if you can see the ball from that far away). But in spite of the wall-mountable space-conscious design, the longer we stare at the machine, the more we realise it's a cheap abomination of the pinball tradition. If the game rocks your world, it's $US120. [Hammacher Schlemmer via Geek Alerts]
R/C Pinball Probably Sounded Like a Good Idea
