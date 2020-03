Gadget makers just occasionally stump-up with something that seems so wonderful you have to buy it: the remote-controlled electroluminescent gesturing hand is one of these. Sucker it onto your car's rear window, and enjoy the ability to signal your pleasure or displeasure at other drivers without sticking your arm out the window. Guess which gesture would get the most frequent use? No doubt about it. This personal expression gizmo is out now for $US40. [PerpetualKid via Technabob]