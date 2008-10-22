Razer Salmosa Gaming Mouse Features World's Fastest Tracking Optical Sensor

I have no idea what a Salmosa is - it kind of sounds like a type of fried triangle of pastry with salmon through it, if you ask me - but Razer have given that moniker to their latest lightweight gaming mouse.

Inside the entry-level mouse is a 1800dpi IR sensor, which apparently allows for movement speeds up to 2.25 times quicker than traditional mice. Which it would want to be, really, for $80. Because it's so light and fluffy , Razer openly admit that it's best suited to fingertip gamers, or the type of people who enjoy playing RTS games.

It'll be available from JB Hifi and Harvey Norman stores across the country within the next week or so, if it hasn't hit shelves already.

