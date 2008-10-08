Razer Arctosa Budget Gaming Keyboard for Cheapass Gamers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Razer has a pair of new keyboards, both spins on their Lycosa keyboard. The more noteworthy of the two is Arctosa, a stripped down model that retains the form factor, macro capabilities, anti-ghosting and response time while dumping the tricked out, flashing bells and whistles like backlighting to bring the price down to $US40.

The Lycosa Mirror edition swaps out of the rubber coating I had a love/hate relationship with for an all-glossy, super-shiny approach, though everything else is the same, so it's still $US80. If you like laptop-style keyboards and want one spec'd for gaming, the Lycosa breed is a pretty solid choice. [Razer]

