Rain Wipe is Slick Solution For Wet Umbrellas

Leave it to the Japanese to come up with an environmentally friendly solution to drying wet umbrellas. The new "Rain Wipe" from Annon removes rainwater using a squeegee-like device to pull water from the umbrella into a collecting tray. The tray would only need replacement after about 3000 umbrellas have been squeezed through. It generates less trash than using those plastic umbrella baggies and uses less energy than umbrella blow dryers. Ingenious! [Dvice]