Railroad Crossing Sign: The Latest Alarm Clock For You to Toss Across a Room

The latest wacky creation from Japanese manufacturer Banpresto comes to us in a form that looks very much like a railroad crossing sign. Truth be told, it is actually an alarm clock that lights up and mimics the sound of a train approach warning when it's time to get up. Fortunately, the giant button on the base will silence the alarm—allowing to you to return to sleep and peacefully avoid your responsibilities. The clock will most likely be a Japan-only release when it arrives in January of 2009. [Akihabara News via Crunchgear]