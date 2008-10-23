Rage Wireless Guitar Leaks Acid, Can Burn Your Rock Jewels

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled all the 57,000 $US55 Rage Wireless Guitars sold to date, all made in China. The reason: A circuit board defect that can cause the AA batteries included to leak acid if they are installed incorrectly. This means the acid may reach consumers flesh and product chemical burns in sensitive parts, with one case already reported to the CPSC.

Rage Wireless Guitars Used with Popular Video Gaming System Recalled Due to Chemical Burn Risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, today announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed.

Name of Product: Rage Wireless Guitars

Units: About 57,000

Manufacturer/Distributor: Performance Designed Products LLC, of Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Hazard: A circuit board defect can cause AA batteries used in the guitar to leak if the batteries are installed incorrectly, posing a risk of chemical burns to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: Performance Designed Products has received one report of a burn to a consumer.

Description: The Rage Wireless Guitar controller is designed to be used on the Nintendo Wii system. The guitar is blue or white and is 31 inches long. The guitar contains battery-operated LED-lighted fret buttons that go up the neck of the guitar.

Sold at: Mass merchandisers and specialty retailers nationwide from June 2008 through September 2008 for between $40 and $60.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the wireless guitar game controllers immediately and return them to the place where purchased for a full refund. Do not contact or return the product to Nintendo.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Performance Designed Products at (800) 331-3844 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's Web site at www.pdp.com

