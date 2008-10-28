Radioshack Offers Gift Cards for Old, Broken Gadgets

Similar to offers we've seen from companies like Costco, the RadioShack Online Trade-In Program will swap your old gadgets for.gift cards. You search their database for your gadget and offer the best quality assessment that you can, and they provide a mail-in sticker that you print. If all goes well, they'll send you a gift card 10-14 days after the unit is received. But remember, that's only if all goes well. So assuming worst case scenario, what are your totally broken gadgets worth?
3G iPod (10GB)
$US3.23
1st Gen Zune
$US5.81
Palm Treo 650
$US3.69
Xbox 360 Premium
$US9.65
DS Lite
$US4.25
Wii
$US15.85
PlayStation 3 (60GB)
$US23.48
Needless to say, if you've trashed all of your electronics, you may be able to unload them and score a few bucks in the process. [RadioShack]