Radioshack Offers Gift Cards for Old, Broken Gadgets

Similar to offers we've seen from companies like Costco, the RadioShack Online Trade-In Program will swap your old gadgets for.gift cards. You search their database for your gadget and offer the best quality assessment that you can, and they provide a mail-in sticker that you print. If all goes well, they'll send you a gift card 10-14 days after the unit is received. But remember, that's only if all goes well. So assuming worst case scenario, what are your totally broken gadgets worth?

3G iPod (10GB)

$US3.23

1st Gen Zune

$US5.81

Palm Treo 650

$US3.69

Xbox 360 Premium

$US9.65

DS Lite

$US4.25

Wii

$US15.85

PlayStation 3 (60GB)

$US23.48

Needless to say, if you've trashed all of your electronics, you may be able to unload them and score a few bucks in the process. [RadioShack]