Question of the Day: Would You Buy a Refurbished Laptop?

With the economy being the way it is, many of us need to face the fact that we must cut back a bit on our gadget budgets. However, that doesn't mean that we need to go cold turkey. If you are currently in the market for a new laptop, have you ever considered buying refurbished/recertified? Keep in mind that refurbished/recertified laptops were either returned, overstocked, defective or functioned as demos before heading back to the manufacturer for repair and inspection. Many of them come with warranties and should be good as new. However, there is a stigma (and horror stories) that go along with purchasing refurb gadgets for the discount. So, my question is: Would you buy/ have you bought a refurbished laptop?

Would You Buy a Refurbished/Recertified Laptop?

