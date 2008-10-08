How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Question of the Day: Who Controls the Remote in Your House?

Whenever I give up the TV remote to someone else in the house, I am inevitably forced to suffer through The Bachelor or something that involves female friendship and bonding during difficult situations. It's torture—which is why the remote rarely leaves my side these days. Besides, I consider myself a fair remote ruler. I try to find stuff that we are both interested in watching. But what about you? Who controls the remote in your house?

