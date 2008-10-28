Question of the Day: Which Missing iPhone Feature Would You Like to See Most?

Over the weekend we learned that the iPhone firmware 2.2 beta was going out to developers sans copy/paste (again). Apple claims that it is not a top priority but, to be honest, I'm beginning to think that it will never happen. Nonetheless, AT&T released a survey to customers in an attempt to determine what the level of demand was for the most bitched about missing iPhone features. Out of curiosity, I have replicated the survey responses in the poll after the break. Which missing feature is on the top of your must-have list?

Which Missing iPhone Feature Would You Like to See Most?

