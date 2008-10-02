Question of the Day: What's the Next Revolution in Adult Entertainment Technology?

The fact is, technology has done just as good a job disseminating and democratising adult entertainment as it has any sort of critical life-sustaining need, from food to vaccines, clothing to housing. Starting with photography, moving to wide-scale magazine print and movie theatres, propelling VHS and now dominating the internet, pornography has not only been a constant measure of our times, but often the catalyst behind them.

So we ask you, dear techie readers, what is the next technological breakthrough that changes the face of adult entertainment?

