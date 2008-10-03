Question of the Day: New Nintendo DS, Hot or Not?

Today Nintendo unveiled their follow-up to the crazy-successful DS Lite, the DSi. Its form factor is much unchanged, but the new version has a larger screen, SD card slot, 3MP camera and access to an upcoming downloads store.

But the battery life is significantly lower and it's no longer backwards compatible with GBA titles. Unlike when the original DS transition to the DS Lite, major compromises will have to be made by gamers looking to upgrade. So, we want to know...

