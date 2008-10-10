Question of the Day: Have You Made the Switch to CFLs?

Given the focus on "greenness" and energy efficiency these days, you have probably been bombarded with messages about tossing out your old incandescent bulbs for CFLs. It is definitely an easy way to save a few bucks on your electric bill, but in many cases there can be a trade-off in light quality. This has become less of an issue in recent years, but I'm sure it still keeps people on the fence about switching. But what about you? Have you made the switch?

