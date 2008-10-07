Question of the Day: Has Your iPhone Learned Swear Words?

News about the possibility of manual auto-correct shut-off showing up in the iPhone 2.2 software has sparked a minor debate amongst the editors about the usefulness of such a feature. Most people would probably leave it on, but it would be nice to type the word "fuck" now and then without iPhone wholesomeness turning it into the word "duck." Let's face it, emailing someone to call them a "stupid duck" kind of disarms the comment altogether. However, with a consistent regimen of swearing, the iPhone will eventually stoop to your level. That having been said: has your iPhone learned swear words? Would you shut off auto-correct if it were implemented?

