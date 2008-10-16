Question of the Day: Do You Really Need a $US1000 Laptop?

With the economy sucking, pricey new MacBooks hitting store shelves and the increasing popularity of netbooks, one has to wonder whether or not we really need to spend $US1000 on a laptop these days. I mean, incremental upgrades on MacBooks alone will cost you hundreds if not thousands of dollars. So, take a moment to think about what kind of performance you really need and ask yourself whether or not there are sub $US1000 laptops out there that can handle the job.
Do You Really Need a $US1000 Laptop?
